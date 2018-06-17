Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 661,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 6,031.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

