Monoeci 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,117.00 (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Monoeci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00010566 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $156,117.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monoeci has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monoeci alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.04033050 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021757 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008858 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005054 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004408 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Monoeci

XMCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 7,253,683 coins and its circulating supply is 4,833,683 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin. The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.