Monsanto (MON) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Monsanto by 55.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Monsanto by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monsanto by 58.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Monsanto by 7.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Monsanto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 76,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MON remained flat at $$127.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Monsanto has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. Monsanto’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MON shares. ValuEngine raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Argus lowered Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monsanto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

