Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stake Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 476.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Moody’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $7,222,191.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,801,527.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,086 shares of company stock worth $19,107,870. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.08.

Shares of Moody’s opened at $176.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $118.33 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.