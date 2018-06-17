Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOG.A. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Moog Inc Class A traded up $0.69, hitting $82.90, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 301,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Moog Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Moog Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $689.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moog Inc Class A

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

