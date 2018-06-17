Fitbit (FIT) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) received a $4.00 target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 44.52% from the company’s previous close.

FIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Fitbit stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $790,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,572 shares of company stock worth $6,587,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter worth $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 69.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

