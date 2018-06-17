Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5914517335261 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE CAF traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $25.64. 100,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,857. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, approximately 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.