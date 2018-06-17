Morgan Stanley Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Price Target to $54.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.94 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.20 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,856 shares of company stock worth $349,153 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

