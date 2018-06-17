Morgan Stanley Cuts Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Price Target to $27.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE:HTA opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $2,034,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings ("MOBs") in the United States based on gross leasable area ("GLA"). We provide the real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly desirable locations.

