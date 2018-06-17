Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) Major Shareholder Sells $282,698.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $282,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 30th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $2,085,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 21st, City Of London Investment Grou sold 7,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $127,428.00.
  • On Monday, April 30th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 1,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $24,696.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 25th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 55,689 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $971,216.16.
  • On Wednesday, April 18th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 24,200 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $436,084.00.
  • On Monday, April 16th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 14,536 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $259,612.96.
  • On Monday, April 9th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,478 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $370,037.46.
  • On Tuesday, April 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 9,650 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $176,981.00.
  • On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $31,456.58.
  • On Friday, March 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 33,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $607,212.00.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund opened at $16.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSF. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 358.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF)

