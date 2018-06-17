Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) Major Shareholder Sells $282,698.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $282,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $2,085,000.00.

On Monday, May 21st, City Of London Investment Grou sold 7,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $127,428.00.

On Monday, April 30th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 1,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $24,696.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 55,689 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $971,216.16.

On Wednesday, April 18th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 24,200 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $436,084.00.

On Monday, April 16th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 14,536 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $259,612.96.

On Monday, April 9th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,478 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $370,037.46.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 9,650 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $176,981.00.

On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $31,456.58.

On Friday, March 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 33,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $607,212.00.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund opened at $16.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSF. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 358.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

