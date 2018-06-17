Suncor Energy (SU) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 3,962,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,157. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.2797 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,375,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,620,000 after buying an additional 3,097,714 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,707,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,858,000 after buying an additional 2,739,650 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,248,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,332,000 after buying an additional 2,537,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,055,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,828,000 after buying an additional 2,495,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,779,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,645,000 after buying an additional 2,309,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.