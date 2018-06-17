Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.00 ($124.42).

Shares of AIR stock traded down €0.84 ($0.98) on Tuesday, hitting €96.00 ($111.63). The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

