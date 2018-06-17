Morgan Stanley Reiterates €139.00 Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.90 ($149.88).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE opened at €119.62 ($139.09) on Wednesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.