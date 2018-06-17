McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $41,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 122.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,241 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $86,764,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in McKesson by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,802,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,037,000 after purchasing an additional 402,566 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,024,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in McKesson by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 822,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,270,000 after purchasing an additional 365,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Shares of McKesson opened at $150.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

