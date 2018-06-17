Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,286,302 BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,787,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of BT Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BT Group by 1,279.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 701,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 650,293 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in BT Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,216,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 488,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BT Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,102 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BT Group traded down $0.11, reaching $14.09, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.92. BT Group plc has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. BT Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.72%. research analysts anticipate that BT Group plc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

BT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.93.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

