QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,378 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of QUALCOMM traded up $0.40, reaching $59.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 13,804,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

