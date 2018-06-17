MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €62.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.73 ($100.85).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys opened at €96.30 ($111.98) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 12-month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.