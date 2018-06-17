Lucy Tilley Buys 49 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.21) per share, for a total transaction of £302.33 ($402.52).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($399.41).

On Monday, May 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 614 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £294.72 ($392.38).

On Monday, April 16th, Lucy Tilley bought 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 629 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($401.97).

On Wednesday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 605 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($402.74).

MAB1 traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 625 ($8.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 358.25 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAB1. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 609 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

