Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 772,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,887. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.