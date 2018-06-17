MSG Networks, Inc. (MSGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks, Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGN. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,981,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,875,000 after buying an additional 1,339,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,651,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 986,234 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,009,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG Networks traded up $0.30, reaching $19.95, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 281,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

