M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,742.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

