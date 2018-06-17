Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,691 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of M&T Bank worth $281,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,405,000 after buying an additional 968,471 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 212,554 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,154,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,118,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $12,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,742.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

M&T Bank traded up $0.03, hitting $174.74, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $745.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

