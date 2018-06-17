MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. MTS Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $957.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MTS Systems news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.58 per share, for a total transaction of $214,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $418,700. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

