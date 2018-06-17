MuleSoft (MULE) Receives $33.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MULE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MuleSoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MuleSoft in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MuleSoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MuleSoft from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MuleSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Burton sold 6,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $204,288.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,288.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann L. Winblad sold 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $390,440.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,554.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,729 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in MuleSoft by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,589,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,183 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MuleSoft by 2,502.3% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MuleSoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MuleSoft by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,781,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 774,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MuleSoft by 3,312.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,713,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,123 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MULE stock remained flat at $$44.57 during midday trading on Friday. MuleSoft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52 and a beta of -3.73.

MuleSoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

