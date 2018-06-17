Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Murphy Oil worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 98.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 2.30. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $585.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -769.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

