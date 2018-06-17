Murphy Oil (MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,904,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,401,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,710 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,942,000 after purchasing an additional 897,601 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 731,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,892,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil traded down $1.91, reaching $29.17, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 94,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,413. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

