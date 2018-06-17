Murray Income Trust plc (MUT) to Issue GBX 8 Dividend

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MUT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.94 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 70,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,460. Murray Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 716.40 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 825 ($10.98).

In related news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 7,000 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £52,220 ($69,524.70).

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

