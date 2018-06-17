Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price

Media stories about Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mustang Bio earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8508524894994 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mustang Bio opened at $7.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

