iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF opened at $231.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $233.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

