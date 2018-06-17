Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,242,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after buying an additional 4,844,002 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,457,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,097,000 after buying an additional 407,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,559,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,114,000 after buying an additional 255,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,446,000 after buying an additional 216,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flex by 412.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 3,626,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of FLEX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

