iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 260.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector opened at $40.92 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

