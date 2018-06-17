Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 867 Shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

SCHB opened at $67.75 on Friday. Schwab U S Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

Schwab U S Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

