Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 391,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,975 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 537,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,120,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $23,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,005,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

