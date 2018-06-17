Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.01 Million (CRYPTO:NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00041333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Mercatox, Gate.io and BitFlip. Nano has a market cap of $356.40 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.04 or 0.07665300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $844.51 or 0.13050300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.01479510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.01899860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00222244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.02950690 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00493565 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Nanex, Koinex, Binance, BitFlip, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.