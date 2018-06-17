Financial Analysis: Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) vs. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $1.85 million 186.81 -$56.14 million ($1.29) -4.30 NanoString Technologies $114.90 million 3.10 -$43.56 million ($1.84) -7.52

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies -3,571.30% -28.51% -26.45% NanoString Technologies -36.62% -108.29% -31.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adverum Biotechnologies and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 NanoString Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.13%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets, as well as includes AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-Linked Retinoschisis. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

