Contrasting Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) and Iteris (ITI)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $87.37 million 2.64 $5.59 million N/A N/A Iteris $103.73 million 1.59 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -124.00

Napco Security Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iteris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Iteris has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 83.97%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 7.96% 12.30% 10.20% Iteris -3.40% -10.29% -6.52%

Volatility and Risk

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Iteris on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

