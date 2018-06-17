Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 42,244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,427,000 after buying an additional 777,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq traded up $0.15, reaching $94.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 853,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,971. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $82.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

In related news, EVP Edward S. Knight sold 26,258 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $2,315,955.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $123,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $2,811,039 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.