Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $93.60. 25,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of -0.02.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

