Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia opened at $57.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.6366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 104.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $12,817,000. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,411,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,009,000 after purchasing an additional 901,989 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,558 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 78.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 203,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.