National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $540.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.43 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

