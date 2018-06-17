National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 860 by Deutsche Bank

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 860 ($11.45) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 970 ($12.91) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 870 ($11.58) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Societe Generale set a GBX 921 ($12.26) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 934.42 ($12.44).

LON NG traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 824.90 ($10.98). 27,390,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733 ($9.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.61).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

