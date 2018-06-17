National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of National Health Investors traded down $0.45, hitting $73.74, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 247,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,149. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

