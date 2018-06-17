National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Western Life Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group traded up $0.49, reaching $314.50, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.32. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $368.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.02 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

In other National Western Life Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.88, for a total value of $50,914.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $868,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $52,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541 shares of company stock worth $165,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.