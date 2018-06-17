Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.72 Million Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 290.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,965,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

