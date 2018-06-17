Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,066,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 506,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 139,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 2,377,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,172. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.