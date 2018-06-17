Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.54 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,222. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

