Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 25,737 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 87,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,987.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $2,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,881. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,237. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

