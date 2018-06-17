NATIXIS ETF Tr/LOOMIS SAYLES SHORT (LSST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NATIXIS ETF Tr/LOOMIS SAYLES SHORT (NYSEARCA:LSST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. This is a boost from NATIXIS ETF Tr/LOOMIS SAYLES SHORT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

LSST traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770. NATIXIS ETF Tr/LOOMIS SAYLES SHORT has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

