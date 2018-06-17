Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Stock Price

Headlines about Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natus Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.0248091282579 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Natus Medical traded down $0.05, hitting $36.05, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 324,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.49. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABY. Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, insider James B. Hawkins sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $5,355,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,756.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,358 shares of company stock worth $6,154,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

