Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Holdings Trimmed by Lyon Street Capital LLC

Lyon Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326,009 shares during the quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Natus Medical worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 15,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $511,728.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

BABY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of Natus Medical opened at $36.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Natus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

